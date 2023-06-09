GOT 10 HOURS? “The Crowded Room” debuts on Apple TV+. An adaptation of the nonfiction novel “The Mind of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes, it explores the motives of a young man involved in a 1979 shooting in Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Tom Holland (“Spider-Man,” “Wolf Hall”) stars as Danny Sullivan, an unpopular high school loner picked on by his stepfather and pretty much ignored by his peers. The story’s 1979 setting means Holland has to sport long hair and period clothes that make him look much older than a teen (he’s 27).