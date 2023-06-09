GOT 10 HOURS? “The Crowded Room” debuts on Apple TV+. An adaptation of the nonfiction novel “The Mind of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes, it explores the motives of a young man involved in a 1979 shooting in Rockefeller Center in New York City.
Tom Holland (“Spider-Man,” “Wolf Hall”) stars as Danny Sullivan, an unpopular high school loner picked on by his stepfather and pretty much ignored by his peers. The story’s 1979 setting means Holland has to sport long hair and period clothes that make him look much older than a teen (he’s 27).
The series begins with the fateful shooting and flashes back to the choices Danny made that brought him to his bad end. He’s prompted to these memories by Rya Goodman (Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”), a therapist held in some contempt by the macho cops in the precinct house.
The first three episodes of “Crowded” are available today, with the remaining seven arriving on subsequent Fridays. The pilot focuses on Danny’s sullen nature, social isolation and his awkward way around girls, particularly at hazy parties. It proceeds at a languid pace that reminds us that just because a TV series can run for 10 episodes, doesn’t mean it should.
Also streaming on Apple TV+, “The Snoopy Show” cartoon enters its third season.
• Peacock streams the 2023 horror comedy “Renfield,” updating the tale of Dracula’s toady to the 21st century. Nicholas Hoult stars in the title role as a put-upon employee going to great lengths to cut ties with his toxic and demanding “boss.” Dracula is played with gusto by Nicolas Cage, an Oscar-winning actor who always turns the dial up to 11. The cast also includes Awkwafina and Shohreh Aghdashloo.
• Hulu streams the 2023 true-life story “Flamin’ Hot,” about an overlooked worker at Frito-Lay who introduced the snack food giant to the culinary traditions of his old Mexican community, sparking a hit flavor that revived the company’s fortunes. Directed by Eva Longoria.
• An automotive artist takes old heaps from Mexico and turns them into American dream cars in his El Paso shop in the docuseries “Tex Mex Motors,” streaming on Netflix.
• A troubled veteran of the Bosnian conflict smuggles his pistol into Spain and becomes that country’s first documented serial killer in the import docuseries “The Playing Card Killer,” streaming on Netflix.
• Max streams the three-part docuseries “First Five,” chronicling the rise and fall of Finnish leader Sanna Marin, who was elected prime minister at 34, making her the world’s youngest national leader. Like New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern (elected at 37), she was subject to sexism and condescension by the media and her political rivals.
Marin faced defeat in the 2023 elections.
Other highlights
• Gregory Peck and Lee Remick star in the 1976 Gothic shocker “The Omen” (7:05 p.m., MoMax), a late-career hit for both stars.
• The Miami Heat host the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA Finals (8:30 p.m., ABC).
• Jamie and Danny have very different takes on a gang shooting on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• “The Proof Is Out There” (10 p.m., History) looks at UFO evidence that was entered into the Congressional Record.
Cult choice
The 1967 adaptation of Jacqueline Susann’s bestseller “Valley of the Dolls” (9:45 p.m., TCM, TV-14), starring Barbara Parkins, Patty Duke, Sharon Tate and Susan Hayward came to define a certain kind of cult favorite, the backstage Hollywood tale, made with all the best intentions that audiences found absolutely ridiculous. Directed by Mark Robson (an editor on “Citizen Kane” who had directed “Peyton Place”), it had the feel of the “old” Hollywood that was being eclipsed by films including “Bonnie & Clyde,” “The Graduate” and “The Producers,” released that same year.
Series notes
Would-be terrorists steal the squad’s armored car on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, r, TV-14) ... “Hot Wheels Ultimate Challenge” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
A plane crash sparks a conflagration on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are reruns.
Samuel L. Jackson and Clarissa Ward appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Martin Short, Juno Temple and Demi Lovato on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Michelle Obama and Marc Maron appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
David Letterman and Adam Duritz visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Chris Laker are booked on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
