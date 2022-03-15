DISCOVERY+ STREAMS “Holy Heist,” a two-hour documentary about a robbery featuring a curious cast of characters large enough to propel any number of films.
In January 1993, robbers knocked over a nondescript Brink’s warehouse in an unlovely neighborhood in Rochester, N.Y., a city on Lake Ontario best known as the headquarters for Kodak film and legendary snowstorms.
The thieves knew what they were doing and escaped with $7 million. Suspicion immediately fell on security guard Thomas O’Connor, an ex-cop with a spotty reputation. Reportedly “kidnapped” by the robbers, he was conveniently dropped off right in front of his favorite bar. Years of investigation would turn up a band of associates linked to O’Connor, including an ex-boxer from Liverpool, a heavily accented Irish-Catholic priest and a former member of the Irish Republican Army who had put down his guns and bombs to work as a croupier. Over the years, $2 million was recovered and a body was fished from a lake, but $5 million remains outstanding and lips remain sealed.
A tad long at two hours, “Holy” is a festival of regional accents. In addition to the priest, who sports the thickest brogue this side of a “Leprechaun” movie, it’s filled with interviews with cops and confederates whose speaking voices demonstrate how residents of Great Lakes cities like Rochester sound a lot more like folks from Chicago than Manhattan.
Given the presence of the priest and his IRA-adjacent pals, you might save this for St. Patrick’s Day viewing, two days hence. Something to think about if you’ve seen “The Quiet Man” too many times.
• Shelter show hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs buy a 19th-century structure with dreams of creating a bed-and-breakfast on “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn” (9 p.m., HGTV). In the first installment, titled “In Over Their Heads,” they discover the expense of renovating an older home hiding major flaws beneath vintage charm. There’s also a bee infestation worthy of immediate attention.
• A personal story that includes elements of legal struggle and celebrity misbehavior, the documentary “Phoenix Rising” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) follows one woman’s struggle to come to grips with abuse and manipulation, and her crusade to extend the statute of limitations for domestic abuse cases in California.
The one woman turns out to be actress Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld,” “True Blood,” “Frozen II”). She alleges that she was only 18 when she was pursued and groomed by a 37-year-old man. They embarked on a four-year relationship that went from flattering to controlling and abusive. When she went public with allegations against the man, named Brian Warner, other women came forward with similar accounts.
Warner is best known to the public as shock rocker Marilyn Manson. He has legally challenged Wood’s allegations, even as she and other women lobbied the California legislature to pass the Phoenix Act.
• Given recent events, “Frontline” (PBS) has scheduled “Putin’s Road to War” (9 p.m., check local listings) as well as an updated edition of the profile “Putin’s Way” (10 p.m., TV-PG, check local listings).
Other highlights
• Abducted from day care on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Rose petals flutter on the season finale of “The Bachelor” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
• Tales of the crypto on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Kevin has something to prove on “This Is Us” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• A sicko targets whole families on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Pam offers a sympathetic shoulder on “The Thing About Pam” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Cult choice
A scandal involving a campaign manager (Ryan Gosling) threatens to engulf his boss’s (George Clooney) election bid in the 2011 political thriller “The Ides of March” (7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m., Starz Encore.) Clooney directed an impressive ensemble including Philip Seymour Hoffman, Paul Giamatti, Marisa Tomei, Jeffrey Wright and Evan Rachel Wood.
Series notes
Life as a young father on the sophomore premiere of “Young Rock” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A mute child harbors dark secrets on “The Resident” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A search for Lois’ sister on “Superman & Lois” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Driven to distraction on the season 2 premiere of “Mr. Mayor” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
“The Masked Singer” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Feeling rattled on “Naomi” (9 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “Abbott Elementary” (ABC, r, TV-PG): problem solving (10 p.m.); hidden secrets (10:30 p.m.).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Seth Meyers, Camille Cottin and Lil Durk on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Kid Cudi, Quinta Brunson, Rhys Darby and Larnell Lewis visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).