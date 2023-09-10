HOMEDEPOT-CAT

Simpkins opens a can of cat food for Leo. He visits the cat at Home Depot almost every day. MUST CREDIT: Jeff Simpkins.

 Jeff Simpkins

The familiar bright orange signs inside Home Depot stores direct customers to items such as lightbulbs, paint, power tools and plants.

At one Home Depot store in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, the heating and air conditioning aisle has a different handwritten sign: “Please do not take Leo’s shirt off.”