The familiar bright orange signs inside Home Depot stores direct customers to items such as lightbulbs, paint, power tools and plants.
At one Home Depot store in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, the heating and air conditioning aisle has a different handwritten sign: “Please do not take Leo’s shirt off.”
It’s written on a cardboard box that often contains the store’s lounging tabby cat, an internet star who has a varied wardrobe, but often wears a striped T-shirt.
“People kept taking Leo’s shirts off because they thought he was hot,” said shopper Jeff Simpkins, who works as a commercial floor installer in Mount Laurel, and is a regular at the store.
Home Depot employees initially bought the cat T-shirts and dressed him up to keep him from removing a bandage after a trip to the vet to treat a scratch on his skin.
“Then they kept dressing him because they thought he looked cute,” Simpkins said.
Simpkins first met Leo in June when he was shopping at the store and came across a cat tree, a used litter box and a large planter filled with pillows and plush toys in the garden center.
Simpkins is a cat lover with two cats at home named Will and Grace. He said he figured there must be a cat living in the store, so he asked an employee, who led him to the heating and air conditioning aisle and introduced him to Leo.
“I thought he was a pretty cool, plump-looking cat. He was also very friendly,” Simpkins said. “I’ve always been a cat guy, and I wondered if there was something I could do for him.”
The employee told Simpkins that the cat was adopted by staffers from an animal shelter about a year ago to help with a rodent problem at the store. Several employees take turns cleaning Leo’s litter box, filling his food and water bowls and changing his T-shirts, Simpkins said.
“I learned that he lived there year-round, and they didn’t close the store until they could find Leo and put him in the climate-controlled garden center for the night,” he said.
Simpkins decided to start visiting Leo several days a week. During one of his visits in June, he took along his cat Will, and he decided to shoot a video and put it on TikTok. The video, which showed Leo lounging in a planter in the garden department, quickly racked up more than 1.5 million views and hundreds of comments.
“I’m complaining to my local Home Depot, we don’t have a Leo,” one of his followers commented.
“He needs a Home Depot vest — he’s working hard!” suggested someone else.
“He’s an emotional support animal for everyone who spends too much money there,” one commenter noted.
Over the summer, Simpkins would sometimes go every day to see Leo and make a TikTok, hoping the attention would help draw awareness to the importance of adopting homeless cats.
“People loved Leo, so I decided to keep going to the store to shoot videos,” he said. He posted Leo in his element, greeting customers, being dressed by employees, napping in the toilet aisle and hanging out on tall shelves. A video of the cat being locked into the garden center at night has amassed almost 13 million views.
In total, Simpkins’s Leo videos on TikTok have been viewed more than 35 million times over the summer, he said.
