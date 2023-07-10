NOTHING SAYS “high summer” quite like the 2023 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby (8 p.m., ESPN). Baseball players anticipate Tuesday’s All-Star Game with a display of power that has nothing to do with their individual records or team standings. We’ve reached the point where corn has surpassed its “knee-high by the Fourth of July” status and the tomato gardens are heavy with expectation. There’s something in the air. And it’s not just the mass of bugs hovering around the outfield lights.
This high season, and the baseball season, are fleeting phenomena. And like the sacrificial balls served up to tonight’s batters, Summer itself will soon be gone ... gone ... goodbye.
• Viewers have an insatiable appetite for scandal. And sordid tales involving fabled institutions are doubly tempting. But some institutions are more relevant than others.
A&E ushers in the second season of “Secrets of Playboy” (9 p.m., A&E, TV-14), followed by the first season of “Secrets of Miss America” (10 p.m., A&E, TV-14). It’s true that people were once obsessed in a certain way with both institutions, but that was a long time ago. As pop culture phenomena, both probably peaked around the time Nixon was president. Can “The Secrets of the Sears Catalog” be next? I’d watch that!
• A deeply personal film with surprising resonance, “Liquor Store Dreams” appears on “POV” (10 p.m., PBS). Director So Yun Um is the daughter of Korean immigrants who ran a store in a Los Angeles neighborhood rocked by the Black Lives Matter demonstrations of 2020.
Along with another “liquor store baby,” she explores her parents’ business as a place of hard work, traditional immigrant ambitions and a stepping stone that enables their children to pursue an education and further their dreams. “Dreams” also attempts to look at the store from the point of view of the director’s neighbors and those who see proprietors of alcohol-related businesses as an indifferent and even predatory presence.
“Liquor Store Dreams” has a rare 100% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregating site.
• The new series “Dark Marvels” (10 p.m., History Channel) cries out to the twisted 12-year-old boy in every viewer. And I’m not just talking about the word “marvel” in the title.
Using the usual bag of tricks of talking-head interviews with historians, authors and experts as well as period illustrations and reenactments, “Marvels” recalls the inventions that changed the course of history for the worse.
Who were the ingenious souls who perfected decapitating axes for battle or instruments of torture (the rack and the wheel) for “enhanced interrogation”? The common barrel was around well before the Christian era. But somebody got the bright idea of putting victims inside of one; driving spikes and nails through the staves and rolling it down a hill. Now that took ingenuity.
Some inventions, deemed “diabolical” here, were meant as merciful. Both the guillotine and the electric chair were intended to deliver death in a swift and immediate fashion. When it comes to “Dark Marvels,” it’s the thought that counts!
• Proof that this “dark” spirit of ingenuity prevails, Netflix streams the second chapter of its “Unknown” series: “Killer Robots.”
Other highlights
• Fame-adjacent siblings play “Claim to Fame” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
• Meals on the go on “The Great American Recipe” (9 p.m., PBS).
• A defendant claims amnesia as an alibi on “NCIS” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Both the 2001 psychological thriller “Donnie Darko” (8 p.m., Cinemax) and the 1950 comedy “Harvey” (10 p.m., TCM) concern eccentrics (Jake Gyllenhaal and Jimmy Stewart, respectively) who alone can see giant rabbit figures. The similarity ends there.
Series notes
“The Price is Right” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “American Ninja Warrior” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... New arrivals need rescue on “Stars on Mars” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Marty’s shocking move on “The Neighborhood” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “The Wall” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Pro-am baking on “Crime Scene Kitchen” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “The Bachelorette” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Christina seeks shelter on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (9:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Weakest Link” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows have halted production.
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS); “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC); “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC) and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) have scheduled repeats.
Emma Roberts, Paul Walter Hauser and Blake Rose appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:37 a.m., CBS).
