NOTHING SAYS “high summer” quite like the 2023 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby (8 p.m., ESPN). Baseball players anticipate Tuesday’s All-Star Game with a display of power that has nothing to do with their individual records or team standings. We’ve reached the point where corn has surpassed its “knee-high by the Fourth of July” status and the tomato gardens are heavy with expectation. There’s something in the air. And it’s not just the mass of bugs hovering around the outfield lights.

This high season, and the baseball season, are fleeting phenomena. And like the sacrificial balls served up to tonight’s batters, Summer itself will soon be gone ... gone ... goodbye.