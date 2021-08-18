About 55 homes had to be evacuated on Wednesday when a six inch gas main experienced an unknown failure to a fitting that resulted in a serious gas leak in Nashua.
A crew from Liberty Utilities was doing some maintenance work on the gas main in the area of Broad Street at Bedford Street when the failure took place around 11 a.m. and gas was actively leaking.
“All indications are that they did not strike the gas line,” said Chief Brian Rhodes of Nashua Fire Rescue.
There were no injuries as a result of the gas leak, however 55 homes in the vicinity did need to be evacuated, said Rhodes, adding some of those houses were not occupied at the time of the incident.
Liberty Utilities was still in the process of repairing the failure around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the chief, who said the situation will be investigated.
The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission was on the scene Wednesday afternoon.
The gas company was expected to enter each of the 55 houses on Wednesday evening to monitor the air in the homes and determine if occupants would be able to return, said Rhodes.
“Right now they have the leak stopped, so that is a great thing,” he said around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, adding fire crews had been at the scene for around six hours at that point.
The incident caused some traffic headaches for motorists since a portion of Broad Street was closed between Coliseum Avenue and Dublin Avenue. Motorists were urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.