I t was an emotional day right from the start as 22 veterans from around New England — in their 70s to late 90s, who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam — were treated to a Father’s Day “Honor Flight” from Manchester to visit the national war memorials in Washington.

“The best Father’s Day ever” was how one veteran described it.

Beginning with a large motorcycle escort to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, where a crowd of family members and well-wishers waited inside, each part of the day was more impressive than the last.

Ray Goulet of Manchester, president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 41, has volunteered as a Guardian escorting other vets on many Honor Flights in the past, and he thought he would be doing so again on this one. He was overwhelmed when Joseph Byron, founder of Honor Flight New England, with help from Ray’s family, let him know that he would be one of the honored veterans on the trip.

On the bus from the nation’s capital back to Baltimore-Washington International Airport, the veterans and the volunteers were given time to share their thoughts about the experience.

Judy Wadleigh, a Guardian from Milford, recalled the difficult reception many Vietnam vets got after their service. “Welcome home,” she said.

Michael Gallant, son of Norman, a Korean War veteran from Saugus, Mass., said he was “never so proud of his dad.”

During the wait for the flight home from Baltimore, a sing-along broke out, with speakers broadcasting the music across several gates. Other passengers were drawn to the scene, and eyes were full of tears as the veterans prepared to board.

It was a long day — starting at 6:30 a.m. for some and ending after midnight — but it fulfilled the objective: to give the veterans an opportunity they may never have had or would never do on their own.

It seemed to be a healing experience for many. One veteran who was clearly inspired by the events of the day asked Joe Byron how he could donate so others could experience the same gift.