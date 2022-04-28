HOOKSETT – Hooksett Village Water Precinct and partners throughout North America are kicking off Drinking Water Week celebrations by showcasing the different ways tap water is “There When You Need It.” Drinking Water Week is May 1-7 this year.

HVWP is observing Drinking Water Week by recognizing the vital role of tap water in daily life, the infrastructure that is required to carry it to and from homes and businesses, and the critical work that water professionals accomplish 24/7 to ensure the delivery of quality tap water.

Water organizations, governments, environmental groups, schools and others are encouraging consumers to learn more about the importance of water services and water infrastructure.

HVWP is hosting a public Open House at its South Pump Station, 38 Pinnacle St., on May 4 (rain date May 5) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including hands-on displays, exhibits and snacks.