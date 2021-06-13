Monday is Flag Day and many New Hampshire towns are celebrating, including Hopkinton.
The Hopkinton Rotary Club has sponsored the Flags Over Hopkinton project since 2013, placing hundreds of flags on all patriotic holidays for homeowners and businesses that pay an annual fee.
According to the National Constitution Center’s website, the first national observance of Flag Day was on June 14, 1877, 100 years after the Continental Congress passed a resolution adopting the American flag created by Betsy Ross.