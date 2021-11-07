MANCHESTER -- The Hopkinton High School girls soccer team utilized a formation it had not used all season to secure its fourth consecutive NHIAA Division III championship Sunday at Chabot-McDonough Field.
The Hawks changed from their usual 4-3-3 to a 4-4-2 midway through the second half, which led to the deciding goal in their 2-1 triumph over St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover.
Hopkinton senior Ashlee Brehio, who moved from attacking center midfielder to striker after the formation change, netted the game-winning tally that clinched an unbeaten season for the top-seeded Hawks (19-0).
Brehio, who will play at Elon University next year, flicked the ball over a Saints defender inside the 6-yard box and then shot into the bottom-right corner of the net to beat St. Thomas junior goalkeeper Abigail Rayder (six saves) in the 61st minute.
“I’ve tried it a few times before,” Brehio said of the flick. “Sometimes it goes too far, sometimes it doesn’t go over but it worked out this time, which is good.”
Hopkinton coach Mike Zahn said both teams were playing a 4-3-3 before he made the Hawks’ formation change. Moving to a 4-4-2 allowed Hopkinton to attack more directly and shut down the heavy onslaught of pressure the Saints put on its back line to open the second half.
“I felt like once we got that second (goal) through Ashlee and the changes I made with the personnel, I felt like we were pretty comfortable and then we actually started to play better,” Zahn said.
The third-seeded Saints (17-3), in their first state final appearance since 2009, knotted the score at 1-1 five minutes into the second half with a goal from sophomore Elizabeth Flynn. St. Thomas also drew four of its six corner kicks in the second half and spent most of the opening 20 minutes of the frame in the attacking third.
“That was kind of our mantra with them (the players) or what we were focusing on was pressure,” first-year Saints coach Patrick Hureau said. “They’re such a good passing team (Hopkinton) and they make great runs -- their overlapping runs are so deadly. We just said we’ve got to put pressure on them right away. We can’t let them get into what they want to do.
“I think that was the difference between a really competitive game or one that could have gone a different way.”
After Brehio put the Hawks ahead, Zahn moved senior forward/midfielder Annie Higginbotham, who opened the game’s scoring in the 14th minute, to center back.
St. Thomas did not test Hawks senior goalkeeper Emily Fleegle (six saves) with a shot on goal after Brehio’s go-ahead tally.
“She hasn’t played that position since freshman year but I knew to preserve the lead, to win it, we had to have Annie back there,” Zahn said.
Higginbotham scored her goal on a rebound following a Brehio breakaway shot that Rayder denied.
The Hawks drew two corner kicks.
“I think it was our formation change that really did it for us,” Brehio said.