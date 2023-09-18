A deal to temporarily fund the government that House Republicans announced Sunday is already facing pushback from hard-right members of their party, complicating the path that GOP leaders had hoped would avert a government shutdown at the end of the month.

As of Monday morning, at least a dozen Republicans had publicly expressed opposition to the continuing resolution negotiated by members of two GOP factions over the weekend — from posting on social media a simple “NO” to “I’m a HARD NO!” to slamming the short-term funding bill as “a continuation of Nancy Pelosi’s budget and Joe Biden’s policies.”