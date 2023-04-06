Department of Defense agents entered the wrong Boston hotel room and detained and interrogated the wrong person during a training exercise Tuesday night.
On Tuesday at around 10 p.m., DOD agents were conducting a training exercise, with the assistance of the FBI, at Boston’s Revere Hotel, according to an FBI Boston spokesperson.
The training exercise was intended to simulate a situation that agents may encounter in real life. However, bad information led the DOD agents to enter the wrong hotel room and detain and interrogate the wrong person — not the individual meant to take part in the simulation.
Federal officials reported no injuries from the incident and Boston ppolice later responded to the hotel to confirm that the incident was a legitimate training exercise.
“We’d like to extend our deepest apologies to the individual who was affected by the training exercise. The safety of civilians in vicinity of our training is always our number one concern. We are reviewing this serious incident and no further details will be released at this time,” the DOD wrote in a statement.
NBCBoston reported that the individual detained was an airline pilot.
“Safety is always a priority of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, and we take these incidents very seriously. The Boston Division is reviewing the incident with DOD for further action as deemed appropriate,” FBI Boston wrote in a statement.
