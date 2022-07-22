When we look at the teen employment rate - or, as we more affectionately know it, the employment-to-population ratio for ages 16 to 19 - two trends stand out: The millennial collapse. And the Gen Z rebound.

When the first millennials turned 16 in 1997, teen employment was above 43%. When the last of their generation hit 16 in 2014, it had plunged to around 26%. But as the first zoomers entered the workforce, the employment rate suddenly began to climb again. It now stands at around 33% and is seeing its first sustained growth in decades.

Download PDF Teen work makes the dream work