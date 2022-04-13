LEGALIZED CANNABIS may be good for business, but is it good for people? Decades of prohibition have sent countless thousands of people to prison for possession and trafficking of a drug that many have come to see as benign. And while many White adults consider cannabis use as “casual” or an indiscretion from their youth, the vast majority of those with felony convictions related to cannabis are people of color. You don’t have to be a cynic to see marijuana laws as just another excuse to put Black and Brown people behind bars.
These and other questions are explored on the “NOVA” (9 p.m., PBS, r, TV-14, check local listings) presentation “The Cannabis Question.”
Curiously, the rush to make money in legalized marijuana sales has occurred without a serious scientific study of the effects of marijuana use. Laboratory studies of cannabis are problematic because, while it has been decriminalized in dozens of states, the federal government still considers it a Schedule 1 narcotic — on the same level as heroin. It’s the very definition of a Catch-22. You should study weed before you legalize it, but you can’t study it because it remains illegal.
This “NOVA” documentary presents the most recent research on the relationship between cannabis and human body chemistry, and looks at concerns about the effects of marijuana use on the developing brain. It includes reports from a researcher who scanned the brains of more than 1,000 teenagers to compare cognitive differences between teens who use cannabis and those who do not.
It also reports on experiments in using cannabis to treat afflictions, including anxiety and epilepsy. Outside of the laboratory, claims about the beneficial effects of cannabis oils have sparked a lucrative niche in the “wellness” industry, a largely unregulated realm of hype, unfounded health claims and other goop.
Proof that legalized weed has grown very mainstream can be found on Discovery+. In addition to “Growing Belushi,” which follows actor Jim Belushi and his marijuana farm and business, there’s the new series “High Design,” streaming today.
Host Kim Myles explores the phenomenon of marijuana dispensaries. She helps owners create welcoming spaces and avoid tacky visual cliches in order to grow their business in an increasingly crowded marketplace.
• President Barack Obama hosts, produces and narrates “Our Great National Parks,” streaming on Netflix. Filmed on five continents, the series explores protected natural habitats for plants, birds and animals that have become increasingly endangered as human populations expand into areas once considered wilderness.
Much like cartoons that once allowed nameless actors to flourish as voice-over talent but now rely on boldfaced names, nature documentary narration has become the province of celebrities. From the ubiquitous Richard Attenborough to Morgan Freeman, Tilda Swinton and other movie stars, documentaries depend on recognizable voices. A recent Disney+ documentary about elephants was narrated by Meghan Markle, the “Suits” star who has gone on to appear in Britain’s longest-running soap opera.
Along those lines, Campbell Scott (“House of Cards”) narrates “American Arctic” on “Nature” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings), following the winter migration of musk ox and caribou in Alaska’s northern latitudes.
Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel and Ann Miller star in the 1953 musical "Kiss Me Kate", an adaptation of Shakespeare's "Taming of the Shrew." Originally released in 3-D.
