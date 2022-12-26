dining

The new Taco Bell Defy restaurant on June 24 in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Three of the four drive-through lanes are order and pickup lanes, requiring preorders via the Taco Bell mobile app. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Mary Jo Hoffman

Pandemic restaurant-going was like a series of twists on the old Yogi Berra quip about how nobody goes there anymore because it’s too crowded.

First, restaurants stood cavernously empty by mandate as we pined for them. Then we got scared to be cheek to jowl with fellow customers. As patrons surged back, a dearth of workers kept things off-balance. And as the worker shortage eased, inflation thwarted many diners from pre-pandemic levels of patronage.