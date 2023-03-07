home-art

A gallery wall designed by Beth Diana Smith.

 Mike Van Tassel

Gallery walls are a lot like Eames chairs and that one mirror from Anthropologie — they’ve been trendy for so long that it’s safe to say they’re not really a trend at all. And they’ve stuck around despite a couple significant hurdles. For one thing, the geometry involved in assembling one can induce the cold sweat of a pop calculus quiz. For another, buying and framing a whole gallery’s worth of artwork can get ridiculously expensive.

A little open-mindedness, however, can solve at least that second challenge. After all, “artwork” truly is in the eye of the beholder. “Follow your instincts of what you like and what brings you joy, and go from there,” says Sarah K. Benning, an embroidery artist in Baltimore who thrifts pieces for her gallery walls. “It doesn’t have to make sense to anyone else.”