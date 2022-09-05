Marketing food to kids is usually seen in a negative light, a way to get them to pester their parents for what is usually ultra-processed, nutritionally lacking food.

But apply those same sales principles to wholesome, homemade meals, and they become a force for good, flipping the arrow toward healthful choices. Marketers know what motivates kids — they spend billions annually trying to figure it out — so why not borrow a few of their tactics? That’s exactly what these action-packed lunchboxes do.