Thanks to new, multicolored lighting, Monica Dewald says “it feels like there’s a party going on” in her laundry room.

 Monica Dewald / The Washington Post

When Monica Dewald and Tamthy Le bought their house in Renton, Washington, last year, the laundry room was run down with a rust-covered dryer. Now, it’s a miniature disco, complete with dark-pink walls and a rotating, multicolored overhead light.

“When you open the door, it feels like there’s a party going on,” says Dewald.