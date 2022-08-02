food-sorbet

Cool off with homemade sorbet from summer’s abundant fruit.

 Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post

If, like me, you are guilty of buying too much fruit this time of year, it’s time to make sorbet. Not only is it a terrific way to embrace summer’s abundant produce — it’s also a delightful way to cool off when the temperatures are approaching triple digits.

To take full advantage of this happy moment in time, I’ve developed a no-cook, dump-and-blend sorbet formula that comes together in a flash and requires, depending on the fruit you choose, as little as five minutes of prep time.

