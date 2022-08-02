If, like me, you are guilty of buying too much fruit this time of year, it’s time to make sorbet. Not only is it a terrific way to embrace summer’s abundant produce — it’s also a delightful way to cool off when the temperatures are approaching triple digits.
To take full advantage of this happy moment in time, I’ve developed a no-cook, dump-and-blend sorbet formula that comes together in a flash and requires, depending on the fruit you choose, as little as five minutes of prep time.
The formula I settled on coincides with one Max Falkowitz described on Serious Eats: roughly four cups of fruit to one cup of sweetener — with one significant change.
In playing around with different variations, I discovered the key to luscious sorbet with superior scoop-ability: corn syrup. Rather than a cup of sugar, make it 3/4 cup of sugar and 1/4 cup of light corn syrup. Corn syrup — not to be confused with high-fructose corn syrup — is less sweet than granulated sugar and mimics invert sugar, which helps to keep the churned sorbet creamy and scoopable.
Since fruit weight varies, a volume measurement here is more reliable, but, in the recipe below, I give rough weight parameters so you know roughly how much fruit to buy.
It’s so simple: The fruit, sugar, corn syrup, a pinch of salt, and, at times, lemon or lime zest and/or juice to cut through the sweetness all go in a blender and get processed until smooth. If I’m making a base with seedy berries, such as raspberries, I’ll strain it; otherwise, I don’t bother. For the recipe below, I made a version of sorbet with various berries, such as blackberries, raspberries and blueberries; stone fruit, such as apricots and plums; and melons such as honeydew and cantaloupe. (Alas, watermelon, a summer favorite, can be made into sorbet, too, but it contains too much water to be used with this formula.)
This refreshing sorbet takes minutes to throw together and will work with many kinds of summer fruit, including berries, stone fruit and melons (for watermelon, see NOTES). As a general rule, the recipe calls for 4 cups of fruit to 1 cup of sweetener, including 1/4 cup of corn syrup (for a smoother, more luscious scoop). These sorbets are best with peak-of-season fruit and are best consumed within a week.
Any Fruit Sorbet
Active time: 15 minutes. Total time: 1 hour, plus chilling and freezing time.
8 servings (makes about 1 quart)
Make Ahead: The sorbet base needs to be chilled at least 3 hours before churning, plus about 4 hours to harden.
Storage Notes: Freeze in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
4 cups fruit, such as diced cantaloupe or honeydew melon, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries or raspberries (about 1 1/4 pounds); stone fruit, such as plums, peaches, apricots or nectarines (about 1 pound/625 grams; see NOTES)
3/4 cup (150 grams) granulated sugar
1/4 cup (85 grams) light corn syrup
1/8 teaspoon fine salt
Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime or lemon (optional; see NOTES)
In a blender, combine the fruit, sugar, corn syrup, salt and zest and/or juice, if using (see NOTES), and process until smooth. If necessary, such as with seedy berries, strain the sorbet base through a fine-mesh sieve into a 4-cup container. Cover and refrigerate until completely chilled, at least 3 hours and preferably overnight.
Pour the chilled base into an ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer’s instructions (place the container you used for chilling the base in the freezer).
When the sorbet reaches the desired consistency, transfer it to the chilled container and freeze until hardened to your desired consistency. The sorbet will keep frozen for up to 1 week.
Before serving, let the sorbet sit at least 1 minute and up to 5 minutes on the counter, to soften.
NOTES:
• Fruit will vary in weight depending on its moisture content, so measuring by volume or cups will be more reliable.
• For cantaloupe, honeydew or berry sorbets, consider adding finely grated zest of 1 lime and fresh lime juice to taste (start with 1/2 teaspoon and add more, if desired); for stone fruit, add lemon juice (start with 1/2 teaspoon and add more, if desired).
• Because watermelon lacks fiber and pectin, and has so much water, this formula doesn’t apply.
WASHINGTON -- The United States sued Idaho on Tuesday to block a state law that it said imposes a "near-absolute ban" on abortion, marking the first legal challenge to state abortion laws since the Supreme Court in June overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
LONDON -- Russia on Tuesday said that the United States, the world's top military power, was directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine because U.S. spies were approving and coordinating Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian forces.
MARATHON, Fla. -- Florida's sea turtles are grappling with a gender imbalance made worse by climate change. Recent heat waves have caused the sand on some beaches to get so hot that nearly every turtle born was female.
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail.