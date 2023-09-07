School is back in session, and for many families the nightly dinner rush has gotten even more, well, rushed. There’s takeout and ready-made meals, but if you’re mindful of price and nutrition, they’re not an everyday solution.
So what about something in-between? That’s where the ubiquitous rotisserie chicken comes in. You’ll find them at almost any grocery store, warm and full of potential for feeding your entire family at a fairly reasonable price.
Shoppers agree. The National Chicken Council estimates that 1 billion rotisserie chickens are sold in the United States each year.
Here are a few back-pocket tips for making the most of these supermarket staples.
Buy the chickens at their freshest
“Supermarkets cook fresh rotisserie chickens every two to four hours from 8 or 9 a.m. until about 4 to 6 p.m.,” Perry Santanachote wrote for Consumer Reports. The best selection is usually at peak evening hours, Anne-Marie Roerink, founder of the grocery market research firm 210 Analytics, told Santanachote. If you want to know when the chicken was prepared, look for a time stamp on the package, or inquire at the deli counter.
Look for sales
Rotisserie chickens may already be cheaper than buying a whole, raw bird, though they do tend to be smaller. To get more bang for your buck, pay attention to store circulators or the store’s loyalty app on your phone, where you may need to clip the coupon to get the discounted price.
Pay attention to added ingredients
Rotisserie chickens are typically injected with a solution to enhance moisture and flavor. The ingredients may include sugar and sodium, as well as natural flavors, gums and carrageenan, a common food additive made from red seaweed. Read the label to see what may have been added to the chicken you’re buying, or follow up with the store’s deli counter.
Know what flavor you’re grabbing
In addition to plain rotisserie chicken, the supermarket might sell other flavors, including lemon-pepper or rosemary-garlic. Be sure to buy the correct one, especially if a recipe has its own particular flavor profile. A regularly seasoned bird will be more multipurpose than some of the other options.
Pull the meat off the bones when you get home
While it’s a little extra work up front, the meat is much easier to work with while it’s warm. Plus, when it comes time to throw together quick meals on a weeknight, you’ll be a step ahead of the game.
Save the carcass
Use the bones to make broth. Simmer the carcass with vegetable scraps in a pot on the stovetop, or use the Instant Pot for a faster, more hands-off process. If you’re not going to use the broth right away, go ahead and stash it in bags or deli containers in your freezer (just be sure to leave head space to account for expansion).
You can freeze the carcass as well and use it straight from the freezer.
Combine rotisserie chicken with other ingredients
Be extra efficient by thinking about how else you can streamline your cooking using more store-bought staples. Make a quick pizza or calzone with store-bought dough. Create mini pot pies with phyllo or puff pastry. Snag some wrappers and coleslaw mix (cook it first!) for homemade egg rolls, which I’ve been making a lot of recently in the air fryer as well. The list goes on.
