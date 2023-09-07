School is back in session, and for many families the nightly dinner rush has gotten even more, well, rushed. There’s takeout and ready-made meals, but if you’re mindful of price and nutrition, they’re not an everyday solution.

So what about something in-between? That’s where the ubiquitous rotisserie chicken comes in. You’ll find them at almost any grocery store, warm and full of potential for feeding your entire family at a fairly reasonable price.