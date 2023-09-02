Luke Diamond passes for two touchdowns to Jaxon Rineer, leading Plymouth Regional past host Pembroke 42-7 in Division II high school football on Saturday.

Ben Valenti, Robbie Thorne and Tristan Patridge added rushing TDs for the Bobcats, who led 28-7 at halftime. Emmitt Nossaman, Liam Shannon and Will Foisy starred defensively for the winners.