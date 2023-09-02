Luke Diamond passes for two touchdowns to Jaxon Rineer, leading Plymouth Regional past host Pembroke 42-7 in Division II high school football on Saturday.
Ben Valenti, Robbie Thorne and Tristan Patridge added rushing TDs for the Bobcats, who led 28-7 at halftime. Emmitt Nossaman, Liam Shannon and Will Foisy starred defensively for the winners.
DIVISION I
Salem 19, Keene 14: In Keene on Friday, running back Kevin Todisco rushed for 146 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown run, to highlight Salem’s win. The Blue Devils ran for 412 yards in the game.
Dover 35, Winnacunnet 0: In Hampton on Friday, Bryce Carberry returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown and scored on a 1-yard yard for the Green Wave. Dover quarterback Ryder Aubin scored on runs of 29 and 3 yards.
Nashua North 24, Merrimack 7: In Nashua on Friday, John Barry Jr. and Adrian Lazo each caught a TD pass and Darius Smith also scored for the Titans. North recorded two safeties in the win.
Central (Providence, R.I.) 27, Memorial 24: In Manchester on Saturday, Connor McFarland ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, but the Crusaders dropped a non-coference game. Colin Beaulieu was on the receiving end of McFarland’s 30-yard TD pass.
DIVISION II
Sanborn 28, Bow 14: In Kingston on Saturday, the Falcons’ points came from Ryan McCabe, who scored on a 5-yard TD pass from Brady Lover, and Caleb Schumacher, who scored on a 5-yard run. Jared Dolder kicked both extra-points.
Souhegan 53, Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 0: In Hopkinton on Friday, JJ Bright rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns on five carries for the Sabers, who also received three TD passes from junior quarterback Romy Jain. The Souhegan defense created four turnovers, one of which was a fumble Grant Harris recovered for a TD.
Pelham 49, West 0: In Manchester on Friday, Jake Ciulla and Dom Herrling scored two touchdowns each for the defending division champs. Ciulla scored on runs of 13 and 4 yards. Herrling rushed for 92 yards and scored on a 9-yard run and a 77-yard kickoff return. The Pythons also received TDs from Junior MacKinnon (7-yard pass from Nick Muise), Justin Bowlan (8-yard run) and Kevin Hardy (9-yard run).
Hanover 49, Hollis-Brookline 0: In Hollis on Friday, Jeffrey Vidou rushed for 211 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries for the Bears. Vidou also had an interception. Hanover’s Jaysen Oriol recorded nine tackles, including three tackles for loss.
St. Thomas 20, Merrimack Valley 0: In Penacook on Friday, Lucas Spinelli made field goals from 37 and 23 yards for the Saints, who received touchdown runs from Mike Skowron and Owen Birch.
DIVISION III
Campbell 39, Epping/Newmarket 14: In Epping on Saturday, Scott Hershberger ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to lead the Campbell offense. The Cougars also received 101 yards rushing and a TD from Braydon White. Gavin Osgood rushed for a TD and had a TD pass.
Trinity 56, Kingswood 0: In Wolfeboro on Friday, DeVohn Ellis returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and also had a punt return for a touchdown to help the Pioneers win their Division III opener. Trinity quarterback Jack Service tossed a 52-yard TD pass to Alex Oyaronbi.
Monadnock 20, Fall Mountain 18 (OT): In Langdon on Friday, Chase Elliott (20 carries, 131 yards) scored in overtime to tie the game and Kaden Smith added the two-point conversion for the Huskies. Quarterback Erik Franklin had three TD passes for Fall Mountain.
Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 27, Stevens 20: In Claremont on Friday: Tyler Christian scored three touchdowns and recorded 11 tackles in a losing effort for Stevens. The Cardinals lost despite scoring on three of their four offensive possessions.
ConVal 25, Kearsarge 6: In North Sutton on Friday, Sammy Davis, Anthony Cadwallader and Kendrick Edwards each caught a TD pass and Elliot Featherstone ran for a TD to help ConVal open with a win. Edwards caught five passes for 80 yards.
Bishop Benham made 12 tackles for ConVal, which received 118 yards rushing on 11 carries from Broden Frosch.