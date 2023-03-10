“UNPRISONED” IS a half-hour comedy — does that make it a sitcom? Streaming on Hulu, the eight-episode series is created by Tracy McMillan (Marvel’s “Runaways”) and based partly on her life story.
Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere,” “Scandal”) stars as Paige, a slightly frazzled relationship counselor who is about to get a dose of her own medicine, or rather discover that she knows little or nothing about the nature of her own connections.
“UnPrisoned” begins with Paige creating a social media moment for her clients, selling herself as composed and together when she’s really rattled about the return of her father, Edwin (Delroy Lindo), from prison. This is not the first time he’s tried to leave a life of crime behind. So Paige has steeled herself for disappointment. She’s not even sure she wants her teenage son, Finn (Faly Rakotohavana), to meet him.
From the very beginning, “UnPrisoned” contends with issues and themes that are more profound than the average sitcom. Edwin is a stand-in for the millions of men, mostly Black, who have been separated from their families due to mass incarceration and the draconian sentences mandated by the War on Drugs. Phineas clearly needs a male role model in his life, but Paige isn’t sure it should be her recidivist father.
From its opening seconds, the series contends with issues of racial identity, class and gender roles. If Paige, raised in Minneapolis, has any accent, it’s upspeak. Her vocabulary is studded with what used to be called psychobabble. Nobody taught her not to address her friends and family in her podcast voice.
While Paige initially resists inviting Edwin into her life, she soon realizes (though not as quickly as the audience) that to leave him with his old associates and their guns and casual drug use will merely result in another spin of the system’s revolving door.
It’s not giving away too much to reveal that by the pilot’s end, Edwin moves in with his daughter and grandson. In the logic of sitcoms, Paige the podcaster is able to afford a much bigger place to fit them all.
We also meet Edwin’s handsome parole counselor (Marque Richardson) and Paige’s White biological mother, apparently rich enough to live in her own McMansion and toxic enough to have been estranged from Paige and Finn. There’s also Paige’s rich and not-yet-divorced boyfriend.
Look for Jordyn McIntosh as “Little Paige,” who proclaims psychological insights from an (inner) child’s point of view.
While there’s a lot going on here, “UnPrisoned” will only make sense when we learn more about Edwin’s past and personality, what makes him so charming and yet so flawed and how he managed to get locked up so many times.
As you might gather, Paige is not entirely easy to love. Like Jane Austen’s Emma, she’s a know-it-all who must suffer any number of humiliations on her way to self-knowledge (or self-actualization, if you will). Will viewers want to stick around for eight episodes to see that happen?
• Idris Elba returns in the movie-length drama “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” streaming on Netflix.
Other highlights
• “The Torso Killer Confessions” (9 p.m., A&E, TV-14) continues.
• Danny’s efforts to capture a cartel leader on the Texas border unravel on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14). Lyle Lovett guest stars as a Texas Ranger.
• “The New York Times Presents” (10 p.m., FX, TV-MA) profiles notorious Hollywood “fixer” Anthony Pellicano.
Cult choice
The recent glut of anxious news stories about AI applications and Chatbots taking on a “mind” and personality of their own only serves to underscore the prescient nature of director Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 sci-fi drama “2001: A Space Odyssey” (10:30 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), starring Keir Dullea.
Series notes
Military veterans become targets on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... George thinks Mayan should moonlight on “Lopez vs. Lopez” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Anthony realizes that he’s an open book on “Grand Crew” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
A massive fire requires multiple crews on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Lucy Liu, Damson Idris and Bizarrap & Shakira on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Kevin Bacon, Paul Mescal and Kali Uchis on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Pedro Pascal, Taye Diggs and Zoe Brecher visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Trevor Noah, Shania Twain and Jono Zalay are scheduled to appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).