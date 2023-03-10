“UNPRISONED” IS a half-hour comedy — does that make it a sitcom? Streaming on Hulu, the eight-episode series is created by Tracy McMillan (Marvel’s “Runaways”) and based partly on her life story.

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere,” “Scandal”) stars as Paige, a slightly frazzled relationship counselor who is about to get a dose of her own medicine, or rather discover that she knows little or nothing about the nature of her own connections.