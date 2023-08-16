A GOOFY coming-of-age action comedy, “Miguel Wants to Fight” begins streaming on Hulu. Co-written by Shea Serrano (Freevee’s “Primo”), the movie offers an amusing meditation on what it means to grow up male in a world marinated in superheroes and hyper-masculine fantasies from ultimate fighting matches to insanely violent video games.

Miguel (Tyler Dean Flores) is first seen gazing at his laptop, where he has created a little fantasy film starring himself and his friends as superheroes. We later learn that his father is a boxing coach, and within a few minutes discover that he lives in a rather hardscrabble neighborhood where brawling is a way of life. How tough? In one scene, they pass the house of a once-promising boxer just returned from prison. He’s barbecuing a steak, not to eat, but to punch.