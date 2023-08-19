SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Hurricane Hilary is barreling toward Southern California, and the region is bracing for the impacts of potentially dangerous flooding and hazardous winds.
While the monster storm will weaken during its northward march, it is nonetheless expected to bring extreme and wide-reaching impacts to California, the Desert Southwest and to Baja California in Mexico.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for coastal and inland Southern California, including San Diego and Los Angeles — the first such warning issued for this location by the National Hurricane Center. Baja California was expected to see hurricane conditions by Saturday evening.
Forecasters are not mincing words when it comes to the danger the storm poses, particularly for flooding. And authorities are urging preparation.
“Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding is likely over Baja California and the Southwestern U.S. through Monday,” the National Hurricane Center warned Saturday.
Rainfall was already underway in the region in advance of Hilary. A number of flash flood warnings were issued Friday night in the border region of California and Arizona. Several inches of rain fell in some locations, leading to road closures due to high water near Needles and Lake Havasu. Additional warnings were in effect Saturday morning east of San Diego.
The current rainfall is not directly due to Hilary, but influenced by it through something called a predecessor rain event. They form well to the north of a tropical system, often in an area where the storm will later track.
In a briefing Friday, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain called the storm “a remarkable, rare, historic event for California” that could produce severe and even disastrous impacts for the state’s southeastern desert interior. Both desert and mountainous areas of southern and central Nevada should brace for serious effects as well.
The discussion called the rainfall potential “extreme,” noting moisture levels will approach or exceed all-time levels and that precipitation amounts will probably surpass 1-in-100 year levels.
Hilary has started notably weakening, now a Category 3 with sustained winds of 125 miles per hour as of Saturday morning. That is down from a peak of Category 4 with 145 mile per hour winds Friday.
Tropical characteristics decay will accelerate as the storm travels over colder water to its north and is increasingly affected by disruptive wind shear.
Although Hilary is forecast make landfall about 150 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border as a tropical storm on Sunday, strong winds and flooding rains will arrive well ahead of, and extend far from, the storm’s center.
