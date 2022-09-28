US-NEWS-HURRICANE-IAN-STRETCHES-ACROSS-STATE-2-FL.jpg

King Point resident Maria Esturilho is escorted by her son Tony Esturilho on Wednesday as they leave behind the damage from an overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55-plus community in Delray Beach.

 Carline Jean/TNS

VENICE, Florida — Hurricane Ian plowed into Florida’s Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday, unleashing howling winds, torrential rains and a treacherous surge of ocean surf that made it one of the most powerful U.S. storms in recent years.

Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of Fort Myers, as a Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported.