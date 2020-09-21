Hurricane Teddy will pass hundreds of miles off the New England coast, but its effects will be felt in New Hampshire with high surf, coastal flooding, and gusty winds that could increase the threat for brush fires as dry conditions persist across the state.
The tropical system that’s taking aim at Nova Scotia has already kicked up the surf along the Seacoast, which brought out surfers and other beachgoers over the weekend and again on Monday as the coast experienced waves of 5 feet to 7 feet.
Near shore waves will likely build to more than 10 feet with minor to moderate coastal flooding expected during high tides Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
With Teddy moving well offshore and high pressure to the west, forecasters are expecting a tightening pressure gradient that will create a northerly wind sustained around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 30 mph.
“The wind field (from Teddy) is expected to almost double as it moves north,” said William Watson, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
A combination of increasing winds and the drought conditions that have impacted much of the state this summer prompted the weather service to warn of a high fire danger on Tuesday with rapid fire growth possible during daytime hours.
At the coast, emergency officials are keeping a watchful eye on the surf and warning swimmers to take precautions.
“As the surf continues to develop, we are being warned that the wave action will increase and become dangerous. We ask that all surfers remain in their safety zone. Do not test Mother Nature during storm conditions. Doing so places you, and all that may need to come to your rescue, in harm’s way,” Hampton Fire Chief Jameson Ayotte said.
The building surf attracted numerous surfers to Hampton Beach.
North Hampton surfer Emmett King, 18, took advantage of the building waves over the weekend and returned Monday.
“It was OK. It looked like it would be better. As soon as I put my suit on it kind of died out, but it was still fun,” he said.
King and others also reported seeing more seals than usual in the water.
Sam Gadjo, 20, of New York, came to Hampton Beach for the first time to try surfing with his dad.
“It was about as good as I expected,” he said.
Pete Nelson, 41, of Hampton, said he’s still relatively new to surfing and wanted to get in on the waves before they get bigger with “walls of white water barreling down.”
“It’s just something different. I kitesurf and I sail and I do other water sports. This is something I want to do better at,” he said Monday.
Gerry and Maureen Gendron were visiting their Hampton Beach condominium and watched the surfers as they walked along the beach.
They’ve experienced ocean storms before and weren’t too worried about Teddy’s impact.
“If they were in fear they would have everything boarded up. We’ve been here during the winter when it’s 60 mph walking the beach. I don’t think it’s going to be that bad,” Maureen Gendron said.