Hurricanes have become deadlier and have disproportionately affected the most socially vulnerable communities, according to a study released Wednesday in Science Advances.

The study estimated that, from 1988 to 2019, Atlantic hurricanes caused nearly 20,000 direct and indirect deaths up to a month after the event. The majority of deaths occurred from cyclones after 2004. Ninety percent of all deaths were in more socially vulnerable counties, including older adults and Indigenous, Black and Brown communities.