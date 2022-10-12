Canada's Hydro-Quebec agreed to buy Great River Hydro and its 13 hydroelectric generating stations in a $2 billion deal, expanding its footprint in the northeastern U.S. where it's been supplying electricity for decades.

Hydro-Quebec, owned by Quebec's provincial government, is buying the assets from ArcLight Capital Partners, according to a statement Wednesday. The stations along the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers have 589 megawatts of capacity, enough to power over 213,000 homes in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, the companies said.