Conservation officers and rescue teams assisted a group of hypothermic hikers off Mount Chocorua Saturday night.
A group of seven hiked to the summit on the Champney Fall Trail when they made a wrong turn off the Beeline Trail during their descent, according to a Fish and Game news release.
The call came in around 6:30 p.m. after one member hiked out to call for assistance after the group had become overcome by extreme cold and fatigue.
Rescue crews met the six remaining hikers along the Bolles Trail. The hikers were from Massachusetts, New York, New Mexico and Vermont. The group ranged in ages between 23 and 33 years old, according to the release.
The hikers were treated for hypothermia and provided transportation a little over 20 miles around the mountain to their vehicles.
Tamworth Fire-Rescue, Sandwich Fire-Rescue and Action Ambulance assisted in the rescue.
Fish and Game officials urge “extreme caution” while hiking in the winter.