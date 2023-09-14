Ian Wilmut, a British scientist whose cloning of Dolly the Sheep caused a sensation nearly three decades ago, triggering fears that a doorway had been opened through which armies of human duplicates would march, but also inspiring a medical revolution in stem cell research, died Sunday in Midlothian, Scotland. He was 79.

The Roslin Institute, a research center near Edinburgh where Dr. Wilmut had worked for decades, announced the death in a statement. He revealed in an interview five years ago that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, adding that although the Dolly breakthrough would accelerate medical research, “people like me will probably have died of Parkinson’s disease before the new treatments become available.”