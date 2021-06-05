With the end of the 2020-21 school year days away and the promise of a more “normal” school year a few months off, classroom teachers are taking stock of what they learned while helping children navigate a pandemic.
After a school year marked by separation, teachers say they will finish the year more dedicated than ever to building community in the classroom. The sense of togetherness and solidarity in their classes made it possible to learn in less-than-perfect conditions and helped students and teachers alike keep their spirits up.
The pandemic redefined what a classroom was for Alexandra Safarz, a second-grade teacher at Green Acres Elementary in Manchester.
“I always thought a classroom was a place where learning happened,” she said. But now, the physical location seems less important than the class community, she said.
After the hasty shift to remote learning last spring, most teachers said they were comfortable with the technology and knew how to keep their students engaged in class.
The bigger challenges were helping students feel supported and staving off loneliness.
“Each year has its own challenges,” Beth Shea, a 23-year veteran of Manchester’s Northwest Elementary, said in her firstgrade classroom a few weeks before the end of school. “There’s always an element of flying the plane as it’s being built.”
Time together
Once educators and students figured out how to use the tools of remote learning — Zoom, Google Classroom and online educational resources — they worked on using those tools not just to master material, but to spend time with each other.
“Morning meetings” were a staple for most younger children, a time when remote students could all see each others’ faces, say hello and sometimes play a game. The daily ritual was key to helping students feel together, said Danielle Fallon, a fourth-grade teacher at Dr. Norman W. Crisp Elementary School in Nashua.
Shea and Fallon also convened small groups on Zoom most days, to unmute and talk over lunch. Fallon would lead children through Zoom charades and rounds of “I Spy,” looking for objects visible in their squares.
“Taking time to acknowledge everyone being there and trying their best was really important,” Fallon said.
Nashua’s decision to stay fully remote for most of the school year rankled some families, but Fallon said her class appreciated staying in one routine, as other districts ricocheted between in-person and remote classes.
Still, she said, her students were dealing with a lot at home. Internet was not always reliable. And everyone missed the face-to-face connection.
Family ties
Though school was remote, teachers said they have been more connected with families than ever this year. For some, connection with school and their teachers was a lifeline.
During the worst of the pandemic, Shea said, some families were fine. But other families were struggling to eat. Her first-graders had family members who were hospitalized with COVID-19 and who died after contracting the virus.
Teachers in Manchester, Nashua and other school districts connected families who needed help with school social workers and other local resources. Making sure families’ basic needs were met was a big focus in the Manchester schools, Shea said.
“Families were very grateful to have that connection, to have that resource,” Shea said.
And families were more involved than ever in school. Safarz said she appreciated the way parents would help their second-graders stay focused on her remote class and help keep the online “classroom” running.
“The parents did a really great job,” Safarz said, especially when so many were juggling their own work.
Shea saw a new level of collaboration between parents, teachers and administrators.
“We all really had to work as a team, and that doesn’t always happen,” Shea said.
In person, off screens
Now that students are back in the classroom, Safarz is trying to keep them off their screens as much as possible. She said she has made an effort to take the class outside even more this spring.
Shea too wants more hands-on activities in class, but she is embracing some of the new technology the pandemic brought.
One afternoon, her first-graders used a giant screen at the front of the room to sort analog and digital clocks. The screen helped Shea play a video with a song about the value of coins — and facilitated a dance break.
The pandemic added to Shea’s “toolbox” of strategies for teaching and making sure children who learn differently have their needs met.
School is now fully in-person around the state, but it is still not quite back to normal.
Masks stay on, and when someone sneezes, teachers make sure they wash their hands right away. Students are still 3 feet apart. They can stand and sit and fidget in their seats, but are not supposed to bunch together.
The level of physical closeness required to teach young children has stood out to Safarz and Shea — someone always needs help sharpening a pencil, and often someone needs a hug. Safarz has noticed how much of her work is not just teaching, but helping her students navigate the world and making sure they feel safe and cared for.
Safarz said she’s proud of her fellow teachers for getting through this year — but she’s especially proud of her students.
“They were so wonderful,” she said. “They really worked so hard during this whole year.”