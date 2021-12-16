Teacher charged with assault of student
PLAISTOW — A Timberlane Regional High School teacher faces three misdemeanor assault charges involving a student, Plaistow police announced Thursday.
Police charged David Russell, 63, with two counts of simple assault and one of sexual assault.
He turned himself over to Plaistow police on Tuesday after warrants were issued for his arrest.
Police said the arrest followed a lengthy investigation that started once a juvenile came forward and complained.
According to online listings, Russell received a beginning educator license in March 2019. He has endorsements for physical education and mid-level mathematics.
Each charge is a Class A misdemeanor, which could subject Russell to a year in jail and $2,000 fine for each if convicted.
After his arrest, Russell was released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to stay away from the girl and not venture onto Timberlane property.
Plaistow gas leak drives evacuations
Crews from Unitil were investigating what caused a natural gas leak at a substation in Plaistow that caused the evacuation of several nearby homes Thursday.
Unitil spokesman Alec O’Meara said Plaistow firefighters received a report of an outdoor odor of gas around 4:30 p.m. near the utility’s substation on Forrest Street.
Technicians on scene determined natural gas was blowing out of the station. Nearby homes were evacuated until the natural gas was shut off and the area made safe around 5:45 p.m. O’Meara said.
Repairs were underway Thursday night, and no impact to customer service is expected.
The cause of the leak is under investigation, O’Meara said.
Threat, BB gun lead to weapons conviction
Nashua resident Melvin Campbell will spend 2 to 4 years in state prison for pointing a BB gun at an adversary and threatening to harm him, a Hillsborough County prosecutor announced.
The incident, which took place Sept. 28 outside a rooming house at 168 Merrimack St., prompted a lengthy SWAT response, according to a statement issued by Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin.
Police found Campbell in an apartment bedroom, the BB gun in a laundry basket.
Hillsborough County prosecutor Thomas Craig said Campbell threatened to blow the flag off the chest of his adversary, which police believed was a gang reference.
Campbell pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.
AG investigating mailer in Greenland
CONCORD — Attorney General John Formella warned Thursday about an improper mailer designed to influence a special election in Greenland on Saturday.
Called for the last Saturday before Christmas, the election will decide a single issue — whether the Seacoast town should hand count election ballots rather than use an electronic counting device.
Formella reported that his office started receiving complaints Wednesday about a mailer associated with the election. It does not include any information about who issued or paid for it.
His office is investigating the matter, but an investigation may not be complete by Saturday, he said.
“The citizens of Greenland should know that the Attorney General’s Office takes this possible violation of New Hampshire law every seriously,” the release reads.
The mailer urges voters to vote yes, stating it “represents a vote of confidence in Greenland’s poll workers and poll watchers to safeguard our vote.”
The mailer also says a yes vote “represents a rejection of our State’s unaudited third-party voting services and a return to local governance.”
Plea sought in NH couple’s murder
The deadline for one of two people accused of killing a Rumney couple and dumping their bodies on North Padre Island near Corpus Christi, Texas, to reach a plea deal has been extended to early next year, according to media reports.
Amanda Noverr, 34, of Utah was indicted last year by a Kleberg County grand jury on a charge of capital murder for intentionally and knowingly shooting James Butler, 48, and Michelle Butler, 46, to death during a “criminal transaction.”
She was charged along with co-defendant Adam Curtis Williams, 35, who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The plea deal for Williams dropped the death penalty.
The new plea deadline for Noverr is set for the first week of February, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.
Prosecutors offered Noverr an opportunity to plead guilty to a lesser murder charge, according to the newspaper. Under the deal, she would be sentenced to 20 years for the murder.
Prosecutors have said they intend to pursue life in prison without parole if Noverr is convicted at a trial.
Williams and Noverr allegedly stole the Butlers’ Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck and trailer and drove into Mexico, where they were later arrested and extradited back to the U.S. A photo released of the couple in the truck entering Mexico was used to identify them.
The shooting took place on or around Oct. 17, 2019, according to court documents. The bodies were found about 10 days later.