If sitting down at the family Thanksgiving table is not an option for anyone in Manchester, they have long been able to find a warm plate at Chuck Kalanzis’ place.
Kalanzis owned the Elm Street bar formerly known as Penuche’s until he sold the business last year and retired. Kalanzis spends his time between Florida and Greece, he said, and the bar is now the 603 Music Hall. But he said the tradition of serving hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving will persist as long as he can cook. Kalanzis said he worked out a deal with the bar’s new owners to give him the run of the place every Thanksgiving to serve turkey dinners to those in need.
The tradition started with Kalanzis’ mother’s restaurant, the Merrimack, which occupied the space on Elm Street at Merrimack Street until 2008. Kalanzis himself started helping his mother cook turkey and mashed potatoes 20 years ago, and took over the tradition when he opened his own restaurant.
“That’s the Greek tradition,” he said. “That’s what you do.”
This year, Kalanzis said he returned to his old kitchen earlier this week to cook 46 turkeys and hundreds of helpings of stuffing, mashed potatoes and green beans. Every year, he said, he is thrilled to be able to provide a Thanksgiving dinner and a little comfort to people who might not otherwise have it.
Kalanzis said the dinner attracts all sorts — those experiencing homelessness, people whose family budgets can’t quite accommodate a holiday dinner this year, and college students who are unable to travel home for the holidays for whatever reason.
In recent years, other volunteer groups have joined Kalanzis’ effort to bring Thanksgiving to those who cannot go home. He said a group called Chandler’s Angels, who work on service projects in the memory of Chandler Innarelli, a young man who was killed in Manchester two years ago, and a group called Angel’s Army.
“I made a commitment to make sure I’d do this every Thanksgiving,” Kalanzis said. “The tradition will continue as long as God lets me.”
The Goat, a newer bar and restaurant on Old Granite Street, may not have the same history Kalanzis has in Manchester, but about a month after opening the Queen City outpost, general manager Shawn Donovan said he’s looking forward to building holiday traditions here.
The bar opened around 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving, just as the sky was turning pale pink above the low gray clouds. For those who needed a turkey-and-mashed-potatoes fix, the kitchen was serving Thanksgiving dinners and slices of pie for $8 a pop.
A few couples and singles were beginning to fill in the large open dining room, getting ready to order their plates. Donovan said the Thanksgiving meal does steady business in the Goat’s Seacoast-area locations, and he expected about the same in Manchester.
But he said business would likely pick up later on in the evening — after stomachs had settled, and perhaps families had a little too much togetherness.
The bar did a rollicking business Wednesday night, Donovan said, and he expected traffic to pick up late Thursday.