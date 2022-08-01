Former President Donald Trump promised to weigh in on the Republican nomination for the Missouri Senate race, hotly contested between Eric Greitens, former state governor, and Eric Schmitt, the state attorney general.
On Monday, the eve of the primary, Trump stunned political watchers by issuing a highly unusual statement simply endorsing "Eric," suggesting he was hedging his bets between the two candidates.
"We need a person who will not back down to the Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Country," Trump said in the statement. "I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds.... I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"
Asked for clarification on whom Trump was endorsing, spokesperson Taylor Budowich said the statement "speaks for itself."
A Missouri Republican political operative told Reuters it was "clearly a dual endorsement."
Both Greitens and Schmitt, however, claimed Trump's endorsement in Tweets sent just minutes apart.
"I'm honored to receive President Trump's endorsement," Greitens said first, adding criticism of his rival: "President Trump said it best when he characterized Schmitt's campaign as 'great dishonesty in politics.'"
Some 11 minutes later, Schmitt posted that he was "grateful" for Trump's endorsement. "I'll take that fight to the Senate to SAVE AMERICA!" he added, parroting Trump's slogan.
