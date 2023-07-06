FOOD-SUMMERPASTA

In this one-pot summer pasta, the only thing you cook are the noodles..

 Scott Suchman/WASHINGTON POST

With all the superlative produce available this time of year, summer would seem a prime time for cooking — were it not for the soaring temps, the siren call of relaxing in the shade at the community pool and the desire to produce meals that raise the temperature of your kitchen as little as possible.

So I’m confident I speak for most of us when I say we love a one-pot pasta dish any time of the year, but maybe most in the summer.