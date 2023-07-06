In this one-pot summer pasta, the only thing you cook are the noodles..

With all the superlative produce available this time of year, summer would seem a prime time for cooking — were it not for the soaring temps, the siren call of relaxing in the shade at the community pool and the desire to produce meals that raise the temperature of your kitchen as little as possible.
So I’m confident I speak for most of us when I say we love a one-pot pasta dish any time of the year, but maybe most in the summer.
In the summer, I like to lean into a one-pot pasta that requires barely any cooking at all, save for boiling the noodles. The general idea is to let the hot, just-boiled pasta, along with a splash or two of its starchy cooking water, aid in binding the noodles and just-warmed-through peak-season produce for a dish that’s fresh, filled with bursts of juicy summer flavors and, best of all, ideal for casual weeknights, sweltering days or entertaining with little effort. The fringe benefit is that these ripe, in-their-prime ingredients retain the qualities that make them so exceptional.
It’s all very straightforward. You bring a large pot of water to a boil, and while you wait for that, you prep the other ingredients: Chop the sugar snap peas — still in their pods — into bite-size pieces, husk the corn, and cut the kernels off the cobs. Halving the cherry tomatoes takes mere seconds if you snugly arrange them between two deli container lids and then cut across. Mint leaves can be stacked on top of one another, rolled like tiny cigars, and sliced into mini ribbons. The lemon gets zested, then juiced.
Once the water is boiling, salt it, then taste it to make sure it’s pleasantly seasoned; cook your pasta until al dente, reserve a splash of water, and drain. Then the noodles return to the bowl, along with some goat cheese, the prepped produce and a splash of the starchy pasta liquid, and everything gets tossed gently.
Summer Pasta
Total time: 30 minutes
4 to 6 servings (makes 12 cups, using girelle pasta)
This summer pasta is brimming with crunchy sugar snap peas, sweet corn and juicy cherry tomatoes stirred into tangy goat cheese as it melts into the hot noodles. Fresh mint lends a herbaceous note, while lemon zest and juice add a little more sunshine to an already bright dish.
This pasta is adaptable, so use what you have on hand. Green beans, arugula or spinach, thinly shaved zucchini or summer squash work well. In place of goat cheese, you can try fresh ricotta or crème fraîche, or add a fistful of grated parmesan to the goat cheese. Not a fan of mint or basil? Try dill, tarragon or even parsley.
Your total yield may vary based on the shape of pasta you use.
Ingredients
Fine salt
1 pound curly or frilly dried pasta, such as girelle, trofie, cavatappi, cascatelli or orechiette (preferably bronze-cut)
4 ounces fresh goat cheese (chevre), cut into chunks
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
8 ounces sugar snap peas, cut on the bias into 3/4-inch pieces
3 ears corn, shucked and kernels trimmed (1 1/2 cups)
Finely grated zest and juice of 1 small lemon
1 cup fresh mint leaves, cut into chiffonade, plus more whole leaf for garnish (may substitute basil)
Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add enough salt so it tastes mildly salty (the goat cheese will add saltiness as well).
Add the pasta to the boiling water and cook according to the packaging instructions until al dente. Reserve about 1 cup of the pasta cooking water and drain the pasta.
Return the pasta to the pot, add the goat cheese and gently toss, adding a splash or two of the reserved pasta water, if needed, until the goat cheese has melted halfway. Add the tomatoes, sugar snap peas, corn, lemon zest and juice and continue to gently toss until the goat cheese fully melts and coats the pasta — the pasta should be creamy but not overly saucy. (The residual heat of the pasta will warm the vegetables but not cook them.) Add the mint and toss gently to combine. Taste, and season with salt, if desired, and pepper. Divide the pasta among the bowls, garnish with more mint or basil and serve.
Nutrition: 389 Calories (2 cups pasta and vegetables), based on 6: 69g Carbohydrates, 9mg Cholesterol, 6g Fat, 6g Fiber, 16g Protein, 3g Saturated Fat, 136mg Sodium, 6g Sugar
