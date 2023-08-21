DEEP INTO the sleepy weeks of August, Paramount unspools the 1981 popcorn movie “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (8 p.m., TV-PG) and the 1989 thriller “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (10:30 p.m., TV-PG), the third film in the storied franchise.

The latest installment, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” sparked considerable conversation about what it means to be a hit, a flop and a bomb. By any measure, any film with a worldwide box office gross of nearly $400 million has to be considered popular. But the movie cost so much to make that experts contend that it would need to rake in nearly twice that much to be considered a success.