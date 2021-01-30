GORHAM — Officials say a Massachusetts man who had never been snowmobiling before was badly hurt after he crashed his machine Friday a few minutes into his ride.
Konstantin Ioannidis, 30, of Watertown, Mass., was riding with a guided tour group on the Town Access Trail. Shortly before noon, he lost control of his snowmobile, which went off the trail and struck a tree, according to a statement from the state Fish and Game Department.
Ioannidis was thrown from the machine on impact and sustained serious injuries, officials said.
Rescuers from Gorham police and fire department and Fish and Game responded and got Ioannidis to a waiting ambulance. He was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
Fish and Game said inexperience appeared to be the primary factor in the crash.