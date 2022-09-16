NEWBURY - On Thursday afternoon, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker suffered a lower leg injury while descending Mt. Sunapee in Newbury.
Alana Harris, 20, of Revere, Mass., had prepared to go on a solo hike starting from the Mountain Road in Newbury and ascending the Andrew Brook Trail to Lake Solitude.
Harris had made it to the lake and taken a rest before coming down the same trail. While descending, Harris slipped and fell, injuring her leg. Harris was able to make a phone call to 911 with her cell phone after the fall.
Members of the Newbury Fire Department, Newbury Police Department, the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team and conservation officers responded to assist carrying Harris down to safety. Harris was approximately 1.2 miles from the Andrew Brook trailhead.
They arrived at the trailhead parking lot at about 7:10 p.m. Harris was brought to New London Hospital by the New London Ambulance Service for further evaluation and treatment.
