ENTER-MUS-JOHN-FINAL-US-CONCERT-1-GET

Musician Elton John performs onstage during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 17 in Los Angeles. The show was the first of three in Los Angeles. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images/TNS)

 Scott Dudelson

LOS ANGELES — After a dazzling opener on Thursday and a triumphant encore on Saturday (“Saturday, Saaaaturday!”), Elton John returned to Dodger Stadium on Sunday for his final North American bow.

The legendary performer let the sun go down on Los Angeles one last time as he stepped back onto the stage that catapulted him to superstardom nearly 50 years ago. At Sunday’s performance of the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, John was joined by collaborators Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee.