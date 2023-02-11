The classic road trip is always a family favorite. Here are a few suggestions for your summer ramblings.
Amazing Arizona: Once you land in the Grand Canyon State, you may be surprised by the diversity of its landscapes. From cactus-strewn deserts and crimson canyons to swaying grasslands and towering pine forests, there is so much to see and do.
Begin your adventure in Phoenix, a sprawling metro area known as the Valley of the Sun. You’ll find world-class resorts, dozens of top-notch golf courses, scores of hiking and biking trails, and a slew of award-winning eateries.
When you’ve soaked up enough sunshine, head north to spectacular Sedona, home to stunning red rock vistas unlike any you’ve seen elsewhere. Explore via more than 400 miles of hiking and biking trails that wind through a wonderland of colorful stone, forest and creek beds.
Next up: The Grand Canyon. Whether you drive or arrive via the Grand Canyon Railway that gets underway in Williams, you’ll soon understand why it’s a treasured wonder of the world.
Skyline Drive, Virginia: Meandering along the crest of the mountains through the woods and past spectacular vistas, Virginia’s Skyline Drive begins in Front Royal and twists and turns southwest through Shenandoah National Park, home to magnificent scenery that include cascading waterfalls and fields of seasonal wildflowers. Hike in the shade of oak trees along the Appalachian Trail, discover the stories from Shenandoah’s past, or explore the wilderness at your leisure.
Colorful Colorado: The Colorado Tourism Office has made it easy for road-trippers to explore the state’s 24 scenic and historic byways. A microsite includes an interactive map that enables travelers to explore options by region, interest or season. Travelers seeking inspiration can also access insider tips and side-trip suggestions within more than 150 Colo-road trip itineraries, making multi-day adventures easy to plan. The flexible itineraries offer suggestions for historic attractions, active adventures and cultural opportunities. Visitors to the website can also peruse for picnic, dining, hiking, lodging and even road trip music suggestions.
The Lighthouse Trail in Maine: Travel the 375 miles between Kittery and Calais, Maine, visiting lighthouses along the way and learn about the dangers that seafaring vessels and their crew endured along the craggy Northeastern coast. Hear tales of shipwrecks and ghosts, and of the difficult and lonely life led by those who kept the lights burning brightly.
If possible, visit the Maine Lighthouse Museum, where artifacts and hands-on exhibits for children provide an enticing break.
Ohio’s Donut Trail: You may want to pair a trip down the Donut Trail with a few of the local hikes. But for those who savor the mouthwatering taste of a cream-filled or glazed delight, traveling this 80-mile path will provide sweet memories. Gather stamps on a Donut Trail passport to earn discounts and other benefits for attractions within Butler County, near Cincinnati. Confused about where to start or how to make the most of your time on the trail? There’s a Donut Trail concierge on call to answer your most pressing questions.
