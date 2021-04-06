PORTLAND, Maine — Spectrum services have been restored to northern New England after an internet outage affected a large part of the state Monday evening.
Spectrum had identified two separate fiber breaks in its network, affecting video, telephone and internet services for customers in Maine and New Hampshire, a spokesperson told News Center Maine. The multiple, separate breaks have impacted its backup services.
The outage affected city council meetings statewide, with the Portland and Rockland city councils canceling their meetings. The Portland City Council rescheduled its meeting to April 12.