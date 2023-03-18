BOB ODENKIRK returns in “Lucky Hank” (9 p.m. Sunday AMC, TV-14). Few actors are as well-suited to appear in a tale of male menopause, writer’s block and professional stagnation as the title character from “Better Call Saul.”

Adapted from Richard Russo’s novel “Straight Man,” this eight-episode limited series takes place in the English department of Railton College, an accredited but undistinguished institution in a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town.