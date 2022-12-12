execute

Majid Reza Rahnavard is shown in an image shared on Twitter. He was executed in Iran Monday over his anti-government protests.

Iran publicly executed a protester in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Monday, a chilling warning to those still participating in the anti-government demonstrations that have swept the country for nearly three months.

Majid Reza Rahnavard, 23, was hanged from a construction crane. A video of the execution spreading across social media shows his suspended body, dressed in white with his hands bound behind him, slowly spinning in the predawn dark as a crowd gathers around.