Whether you’re a lifelong Diet Coke consumer or you’ve recently chewed sugar-free gum or eaten low-fat yogurt, chances are you’ve consumed aspartame.

The ubiquitous artificial sweetener is under new scrutiny after the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organization, said it will now list aspartame as a “possible carcinogen.” The move is controversial, as many health agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, have said the ingredient is safe. But most experts agree it’s a good idea to reduce our reliance on both sugar and artificial sweeteners.