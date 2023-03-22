“SNL” VETERAN and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg goes behind the camera in his new series “Digman!” (10:30 p.m., Comedy Central, TV-14).

Technically, he’s not behind the camera, because this is a cartoon. He does provide the voice of the central character, Rip Digman, a gonzo archaeologist out to redeem his reputation some two decades after a botched adventure left his wife dead and his hated rival at the head of one of the world’s top museums.