“SNL” VETERAN and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg goes behind the camera in his new series “Digman!” (10:30 p.m., Comedy Central, TV-14).
Technically, he’s not behind the camera, because this is a cartoon. He does provide the voice of the central character, Rip Digman, a gonzo archaeologist out to redeem his reputation some two decades after a botched adventure left his wife dead and his hated rival at the head of one of the world’s top museums.
And, to be specific, Samberg is not exactly using his “own” voice. He may be speaking the lines, but they are performed as a very obvious Nicolas Cage impersonation, particularly to the character he played in the “National Treasure” movies.
This marks the second brand extension (of sorts) for the “National Treasure” franchise. A series spinoff streams on Disney+, starring Harvey Keitel and Catherine Zeta-Jones, among others.
“Digman!” plays the treasure hunt for absurdist gags and the kind of adult humor, sexual innuendo and random pop-culture references found in “South Park” and FX’s “Archer.” It has a goofy “Jonny Quest” vibe as well.
Mitra Jouhari, from the bizarre “Adult Swim” series “Three Busy Debras,” voices Rip’s overeager assistant, an undergraduate whiz kid. Other participating vocal talents include Dale Soules, Melissa Fumero (“Velma”) and “SNL” alumn Tim Meadows, recently seen on Peacock’s “Poker Face.”
“Digman!” isn’t the only recent cartoon with an over-the-top sensibility featuring the blatant appropriation of a known pop figure. Streaming now on Netflix, “Agent Elvis” is just what it sounds like — an animated rumination on the notion: what if the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll had also been an undercover agent? Matthew McConaughey provides the voice of the King, but he does so in his own voice. Which makes it even more amusing.
Which brings us back to Nicolas Cage, who could never repress his inner Presley, bursting into “Love Me Tender” in “Wild at Heart.” Cage was briefly married to the late Lisa Marie Presley.
• Also streaming on Netflix, the docuseries “Waco: American Apocalypse” recalls the siege of the Branch Davidian compound that ended in tragedy on April 19, 1993.
• “Como Sobrevivir Soltero” (“How To Survive Being Single”) streams its third season on Prime Video. This Mexican comedy follows an actor, Sebastian (Sebastian Zurita), too easily identified with his popular character and the effect of fame on his love life and friendships.
In season three, one of Sebastian’s friends goes on a reality dating show, an all-too appropriate move on a series where the boundaries separating performance and “real life” are never entirely clear.
Other highlights
• A new case defies diagnosis on “Chicago Med” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Cruz buckles under the weight of new responsibilities on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• After a catastrophe, a feared assassin holds the key on “True Lies” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
• Voight testifies in a high-stakes case on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Walter comes between Regina and Rome on “A Million Little Things” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
Heaven is thrown into confusion when a boxer (Robert Montgomery) is taken from earth 50 years before his time in the 1941 romantic comedy fantasy “Here Comes Mr. Jordan” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-G). This film has been remade several times, as “Heaven Can Wait” (1978), starring Warren Beatty and Julie Christie (streaming on Prime Video); the 2000 cable movie “Ice Angel” starring Tara Lipinski (Youtube) and the 2001 Chris Rock comedy “Down to Earth” (Prime Video). Similar themes are explored in Ernst Lubitsch’s 1943 comedy “Heaven Can Wait” (rentable on most platforms) and the Michael Powell/Emeric Pressburger 1946 Technicolor gem “A Matter of Life and Death” (The Classic Film Time app), released in the U.S. as “Stairway to Heaven.”
Series notes
“Survivor” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Masked Singer” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, r): Jackie is rattled by her mother’s illness (8 p.m., TV-PG); Darlene sets boundaries (8:30 p.m., TV-14).
RuPaul hosts “Lingo” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... The ranchers woo their worthies at the Texas state fair in Dallas on “Farmer Wants a Wife” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Janine tries to settle a student quarrel on “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A curious take on the graveyard shift on “Not Dead Yet” (9:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
Late night
Christina Ricci, Jen Psaki, Robert Glasper and Yebba sit down on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (11:35 p.m, CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Brian Cox, Gaten Matarazzo, Mikaela Shiffrin and Caroline Polachek on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Fred Armisen and Penn Badgley visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).