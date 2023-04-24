WHO STILL watches network series? And what still works for the old-school broadcasters? A glance at tonight’s schedule shows two musical competitions gobbling up four out of 12 hours allotted to the big four networks. Police and medical procedurals take up another four, with the rest divided between two sitcoms, Jimmy Fallon’s “That’s My Jam” and Fox’s reboot of “Fantasy Island” (9 p.m., TV-14).

In its own strange way, “Fantasy Island” offers one of the schedule’s last links to the kind of breezy escapism that network TV once provided.