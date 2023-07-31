LOST EDENS loom large for every generation. We’re more than knee-deep in a wave of nostalgia for the last decade of the 20th century. The very title of the docuseries “Rewind the ’90s” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14) evokes the lost analog age, a time when “Be kind, rewind” was the watchword of the video store.

The focus on “Rewind” is on ephemeral pop culture. Tonight’s first episode glances at the rivalries of the time — Donald and Ivana’s tabloid battles, Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding and the Backstreet Boys vs. NSYNC.