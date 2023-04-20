Q: Can I still move young shrubs around now? I planted some last fall and a few last spring and am discovering because they’re doing so well that I need to give them a bit more space. Others I just want to move to a different spot in the yard.
A: Yes, you can transplant now. Dig carefully so you can determine where any roots may have expanded from the original root ball size (if they didn’t and are still in the shape of its container, that’s a cautionary sign you may need to disentangle them more when planting again).
It will probably be easy to move the plants without too much root loss because they are still establishing, but dig as wide of a root ball as you can manage so you retain the fine feeder roots that can help reduce the risk of transplant shock that can set back growth.
As with any new planting, closely monitor transplants for watering needs by feeling the soil several inches deep in the root zone. If it’s becoming somewhat dry to the touch at that depth, water thoroughly, but otherwise damp soil should not need supplemental water.
You can of course adjust this measurement of soil moisture to suit species that prefer to stay drier or more consistently wet than average, but it’s a good way to test for root conditions without relying on the misleading characteristics of how damp or dry the soil surface appears to be.
