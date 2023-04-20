Q: Can I still move young shrubs around now? I planted some last fall and a few last spring and am discovering because they’re doing so well that I need to give them a bit more space. Others I just want to move to a different spot in the yard.

A: Yes, you can transplant now. Dig carefully so you can determine where any roots may have expanded from the original root ball size (if they didn’t and are still in the shape of its container, that’s a cautionary sign you may need to disentangle them more when planting again).