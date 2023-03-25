SOME ACTORS ARE SO good, you’ll watch them in anything. Then a show or movie comes along that’s so unpleasant that not even their presence can redeem it. For years I thought Don Cheadle could do no wrong. Then Showtime made “House of Lies.” When I heard Damien Lewis and Paul Giamatti were making a series together, I was all in. Then I actually watched “Billions” and the spell was broken.

If there’s any actress I’d watch in anything, it’s Olivia Colman, who has progressed from the silliest sketch comedies (“Peep Show”) to an Oscar-worthy turn in “The Favourite,” by way of “Broadchurch” and “The Crown.” Her performance in the recent and thoroughly so-so period film “Empire of Light” (streaming on HBO Max) was simply incandescent.