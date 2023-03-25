SOME ACTORS ARE SO good, you’ll watch them in anything. Then a show or movie comes along that’s so unpleasant that not even their presence can redeem it. For years I thought Don Cheadle could do no wrong. Then Showtime made “House of Lies.” When I heard Damien Lewis and Paul Giamatti were making a series together, I was all in. Then I actually watched “Billions” and the spell was broken.
If there’s any actress I’d watch in anything, it’s Olivia Colman, who has progressed from the silliest sketch comedies (“Peep Show”) to an Oscar-worthy turn in “The Favourite,” by way of “Broadchurch” and “The Crown.” Her performance in the recent and thoroughly so-so period film “Empire of Light” (streaming on HBO Max) was simply incandescent.
So I know I wasn’t the only one excited to hear that Colman had been cast as Miss Havisham in the latest serialized adaptation of Charles Dickens’ 1861 novel “Great Expectations.” The FX production streams its first two episodes on Hulu beginning Sunday.
This tale of Pip (Tom Sweet as a boy and Fionn Whitehead as a young man), a blacksmith’s son taken in by a jilted spinster shut-in (Colman) and raised as a companion to her beautiful young charge, Estella (Shalom Brune-Franklin), has been adapted for the screen numerous times, most notably in a 1998 version starring Ethan Hawke and Gwyneth Paltrow, and a 1946 film directed by David Lean, a version some still see as definitive.
It’s worth noting that Lean’s movie ran just under two hours. This BBC production of “Expectations” will air over six episodes. As the kids say, you do the math. Executive produced by Ridley Scott and Tom Hardy (“Taboo”), this modern version of “Great Expectations” is long on lurid atmosphere, long on violence and just plain too long.
The story begins with young Pip’s discovery of an escaped convict in a nearby bog. In this version, we’re forced to wallow in the gruesome conditions that set the prisoner on the run, by way of several extended fistfights and other ghastly scenes of bloodletting.
In addition to belabored violence, “Expectations” crowds the story with complicated and meandering musings on the slave and opium trades. While Colman can still manage to astonish us as Miss Havisham, far too many of her scenes force her to conclude with quotable zingers, as if this incarnation of Dickens was written to become meme-worthy and “shareable” on TikTok and other social media.
A sumptuously photographed production, filled with impressive (if green-screened) evocations of 19th-century London, this adaptation follows in the recent trend of colorblind casting, with major Victorian era characters portrayed by actors of African and Indian descent. Some may find this an anachronistic “Bridgerton” too far, but it’s among the least of the distractions here, and hardly the reason that this “Great Expectations” can seem both gothic and trite.
• Kiefer Sutherland (“24”) returns in “Rabbit Hole,” a paranoid thriller series streaming Sunday on Paramount+. John Weir (Sutherland) is first seen in a confessional booth, asking for a priest to listen to his tale of unraveling. Then we flash back several weeks to Weir’s work as a kind of corporate prankster, leading a team of mind-game players who trick investors into making bad decisions that will then enrich Weir’s clients. It’s easy to get lost when you live in a house of mirrors. Do we want to follow him?
