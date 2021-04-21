AN IMPRESSIVE production, “Shadow and Bone” begins streaming on Netflix. Like a lot of epic fantasy series, “Shadow” is extremely familiar to its obsessive readership and probably obscure to everyone else.
Set in a fictional world vaguely resembling the greater Russian empire of the tsars, “Shadow” involves rival kingdoms, ancient racial hatreds and some kind of enchanted “fold” dividing one land from the other. It resembles a giant lake or inland sea and is guarded by dragonlike creatures. There are riches to be had if you can cross it, and many have died trying.
Jessie Mei Li stars as the lead character, Alina Starkov. She’s an unwanted half-caste orphan in the grand Grisha army of magical soldiers. Her racial lineage keeps her status low as she works as a mere cartographer. Apparently, maps are a big deal when you’re trying to cross a fold. Or something. Not to give too much away, but she’s actually a sun summoner. And that’s a very big deal.
Watching series like this has convinced me that I may not be receptive enough (or gullible enough) for fantasy. There’s so much imaginary stuff to learn that the pilot is laden with explication. Some new term or obscure reference shows up in every scene and nearly every conversation. It’s a bit bewildering, which is why this series will probably appeal most to those who’ve already read the books in this best-selling series, written by Leigh Bardugo.
The same was said of “Game of Thrones” when it debuted on HBO. While mere viewers needed a flow chart to follow it, eager readers of George R.R. Martin’s novels couldn’t get enough. The world eventually caught up, and “Thrones” was the most talked about series of the decade. Will “Bone” follow? Netflix certainly thinks so.
• Two familiar faces from some of the most compelling contemporary television series star in a new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” produced at London’s National Theatre and presented by “Great Performances” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
Known for playing the miserable Prince Charles on the last two seasons of “The Crown,” Josh O’Connor portrays Romeo. Astounding Irish actress Jessie Buckley is Juliet. You’ll recognize her as the deranged nurse in the last installment of “Fargo” and the actress companion in the much-missed “Taboo.” She also appeared in HBO’s “Chernobyl.”
Presented in the original verse in a contemporary retelling of Shakespeare’s best-known tragedy, it features spare sets and plain costumes and was performed and filmed in the back corners and recesses of the National Theatre building. Look for Tamsin Greig as Lady Capulet. She was seen most recently in “Belgravia” on Epix and starred in Showtime’s “Episodes.”
• Under the spell of a demanding choreographer (Anton Walbrook), a ballerina (Moira Shearer) surrenders to an enchanted ballet in the 1948 Technicolor masterpiece “The Red Shoes” (10:30 p.m., TCM, TV-G), directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, with cinematography by Jack Cardiff. A winner of Oscars for art direction and original score.
Other highlights
• Elizabeth retraces her steps on “The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Frank worries about his grandson on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (11 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) takes on shifting trends and social mores as it returns for a second season. It also streams on HBO Max.
Cult choice
A directionless college grad (Jesse Eisenberg) saves up for travel by working at a fading amusement park in the 2009 period piece “Adventureland” (10 p.m., HBO2), set in 1987. Kristen Stewart and Martin Starr co-star.
Series notes
Criminals shelter at a chic hotel on “MacGyver” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A new way to savor art on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Improvisations on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CW, r, TV-14).
A possibly fixed fight on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (9 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).
Late night
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) is a repeat ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Anna Kendrick, Wayne Federman and Masked Wolf on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Anderson Cooper, Emily VanCamp and Zoe Wess appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC, r).
John Oliver and Chloe Zhao visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Tom Brady, Stacey Abrams, JP Saxe and Maren Morris appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).