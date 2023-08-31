EXCESS IS NEVER enough in tween romance series and fantasies. And the new series “Spellbound,” streaming all 13 episodes today on Hulu, does not stint in conceptual overload.

Fresh from a small town, Cece Parker (Hailey Romain) is thrilled to be enrolled in the Paris Opera Ballet School. But she discovers there has been a mistake, and she and all her classmates will have to audition again, just to stay in school.